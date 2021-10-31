'No passion, no urgency, no ideas!' Aston Villa fans fume after defeat to West Ham - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldAston VillaPublished:

Aston Villa fans spoke with Luke Hatfield following their side's 4-1 defeat to West Ham.

Dean Smith endured a Halloween horror show at Villa Park, as his side were reduced to ten men and well-beaten by West Ham.

Ben Johnson got the Hammers off to the best possible start as he fired home in the opening stages.

Villa responded well, and earned a leveller through Ollie Watkins' goal, but immediately gave West Ham their lead back after giving Declan Rice room to score from 25 yards.

Ezri Konsa then saw red as Villa sought to get back level, and in a chaotic finale, David Moyes' men ran riot to fire another two past the hosts.

Watch Villa fans have their say on the game here:

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

