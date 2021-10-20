Matty Cash fit for Aston Villa's trip to Arsenal

Matty Cash

The wing-back was forced off late in Saturday’s defeat to Wolves, with Villa then letting slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

But the 24-year-old, who has started all eight of the club’s eight Premier League fixtures, is expected to be ready to face the Gunners.

The availability of wing duo Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore is more questionable. Bailey is yet to return to training following a quad injury, while Traore missed the derby defeat with a muscle problem.