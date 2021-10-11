Aston Villa join forces with academy

Villa Park.

The club has announced a partnership with the Football Development Centre, which has centres in Birmingham, Worcester and Warwickshire.

Billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have invested heavily in Villa’s academy, with the club pursuing an aggressive approach to recruitment both domestically and overseas. A number of players from the Football Development Centre have already joined the club’s academy including FA Youth Cup winner Brad Young.

Scott Curry, Villa’s player talent ID project and development manager, explained: “We have a proud history of discovering young local footballers and we believe this new partnership will further enhance our ability to do this.