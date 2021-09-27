Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 - Player Ratings

Kortney Hause scores the winner

Emi Martinez

Saved from Maguire and Greenwood but it was his speed off the line which helped out Villa most in the second half. A brilliant all-round performance.

Colossal 8

Ezri Konsa

Headed over under pressure from Wan-Bissaka in the first half. Defensively he barely put a foot wrong.

Dependable 7

Kortney Hause

A worthy hero on a memorable day for Villa. Headed in the winner with two minutes remaining. Deserved his luck when Fernandes blazed over.

Winner 7

Tyrone Mings

Another strong performance from the skipper, who has rebounded superbly from his mistake at Chelsea earlier in the month. Didn’t lose a header.

Captain 7

Matty Cash

Flourishing in the wing-back role, which allows him to get forward at will. Would have set up the opener had Targett kept his shot down.

Bold 8

John McGinn

Set the tone for Villa’s midfield with a busy performance. Full of running, he was strong in the tackle and refused to be bullied.

Relentless 7

Douglas Luiz

Continued an impressive start to the season. Set up the winner with a wicked corner delivery. A growing threat from set pieces.

Pinpoint 8

Jacob Ramsey

Played his part in an excellent win. Might have been the match-winner were it not for an unfortunate slip.

Solid 7

Matt Targett

Excellent in defence but in attack he is not making the most of his freedom. Delivery into the box was average and he missed a sitter.

Miss 6

Danny Ings

The £25million man is proving himself more than just a goalscorer with some impressive distribution. Chances didn’t fall his way.

Frustrated 6

Ollie Watkins

No shortage of effort but Villa’s top scorer from last season looks in need of a goal. Missed a great chance in the first half before testing De Gea in the second.

Busy 6

Substitutes