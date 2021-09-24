Manchester United v Aston Villa: Scene of a nightmare run for the Villans

Aston Villa's Matt Targett holds off Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Red Devils have bedevilled Villa for many a year, home and away, with Villa’s solitary victory against United this millennium coming at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Gabby Agbonlahor header, back in December 2009.

But still riding a crest of optimism with a revamped side, Dean Smith will be hoping to do what only Martin O’Neill has achieved among Villa bosses since the turn of the century and bring three points back down the M6.

In a quirk of footballing fate, that winning goal scored by Agbonlahor nearly 12 years ago came courtesy of a superb cross from a certain Ashley Young, now back with the claret and blues after spending nine years at Old Trafford.

Young is likely to be on the bench having captained a young Villa side in their penalties defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

And, talking of penalties, Villa will also be looking to reverse another oddity of recent history – having conceded a spot-kick to United in each of their last three meetings.

Bruno Fernandes was the beneficiary on all of those occasions, scoring from the spot in a 3-1 win at Villa Park in May, a 2-1 win for United on New Year’s Day and a 3-0 reverse for Villa at Villa Park in July last year. At least one of those goes under the label ‘debatable’.

Back to the present though and more pressing concerns regarding new Villa hero Leon Bailey and injury-hit midfielder Morgan Sanson mean both are out of the reckoning for tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off.

Bailey suffered a pull to the thigh muscle, lashing in his rocket against Everton last weekend. Sanson pulled up at Stamford Bridge after a bright start with hamstring trouble. Both are out until next month. Axel Tuanzebe will also be missing, the loanee unable to take part against his parent club meaning Kortney Hause could come into the XI should Smith stick with the 3-5-2 formation he has employed of late with some success.

A slight switch could see Ezri Knosa occupying the central role of that trio with Hause on the right and skipper Mings on the left.

Villa have been boosted by the fitness of midfielder John McGinn, withdrawn during the Everton victory with slight concussion. Smith could use him slightly deeper than has been the case at home, sitting alongside Douglas Luiz, with youngster Jacob Ramsey further forward.