Aston Villa's Leon Bailey wary of quad injury

The £25million star netted Villa’s final goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Everton to cap a stunning substitute cameo.

Bailey was then forced off with a tight quad he thinks was caused by the ferocity of his shot.

He said: "The injury was actually from the shot - I think I hit it too hard so I started feeling a little stiff in my quad. But I don't think it should be anything serious

"Instead of risking it I decided to come out - because we have a lot of games coming up. So no worries."

Villa were still assessing Bailey’s injury but it is expected the Jamaica international will be kept out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea as a precaution.

Dean Smith’s men had been struggling to break down the Toffees before his introduction off the bench just past the hour mark.

Bailey said: “The manager just said ‘you're going on, play left’ and I said ‘ok’.

"He said go on and do what you know you can do. I just went out there and I was excited to be on the pitch and I delivered. It was just the perfect night.”

Boss Smith said: “Leon Bailey gets bums off seats and that's what supporters want to see.