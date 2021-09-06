Aston Villa raid West Brom academy again

Villa Park

The 19-year-old, who has been training at Bodymoor Heath and has featured for the under-23s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy recently, has now signed a deal with the club.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “Finley is an attacking creative midfielder who has been training with us for the last weeks having become a free agent in the summer. He has played in our last four under-23s games and, having performed well, has now signed a contract with us. We look forward to seeing how Finley develops.”

Meanwhile, new first team coach Aaron Danks insists he is raring to go after joining from Anderlecht.