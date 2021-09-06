Aston Villa raid West Brom academy again

By Liam KeenAston VillaPublished:

Villa have lured former Baggies youngster Fin Thorndike to the club on a free transfer.

Villa Park
Villa Park

The 19-year-old, who has been training at Bodymoor Heath and has featured for the under-23s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy recently, has now signed a deal with the club.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “Finley is an attacking creative midfielder who has been training with us for the last weeks having become a free agent in the summer. He has played in our last four under-23s games and, having performed well, has now signed a contract with us. We look forward to seeing how Finley develops.”

Meanwhile, new first team coach Aaron Danks insists he is raring to go after joining from Anderlecht.

He said: “Absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to coach and represent Aston Villa. Look forward to giving every ounce of enthusiasm and passion on the grass.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News