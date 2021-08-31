More Aston Villa stars may exit after Conor Hourihane

Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left)

The Republic of Ireland international, who is out of contract next summer, had not made a Premier League appearance since last November and Dean Smith was always prepared to let him depart for more playing time.

French full-back Frederic Guilbert could also leave before tonight’s deadline, though Villa will not entertain any late offers for Douglas Luiz.

Reports in Italy claimed Roma were considering an approach but the Brazil midfielder is very much part of the long-term plan at Villa Park.