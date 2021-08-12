Dean Smith hopeful on Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa fitness

Last year’s top scorer is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road after sustaining a bruised knee in Villa’s final pre-season friendly against Salernitana.
There are also question marks over record signing Emi Buendia’s involvement, with the playmaker having struggled with a hip problem during pre-season.
Smith, meanwhile, has ruled out moving Watkins to play out wide following last week’s arrival of Danny Ings from Southampton in a £25million deal.
“Ollie hasn’t played wide for a couple of years,” said Smith.
“I didn’t bring him in to play there. He scored 26 goals for Brentford as a centre-forward and came to us and got 16 goals also as a centre-forward. I don’t envisage him out there.”