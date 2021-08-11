Dean Smith: Aston Villa '18 months behind' matching Jack Grealish ambition

Jack Grealish.

Grealish left his boyhood club last week and joined Manchester City in a British record £100million transfer.

Villa had been eager keen to keep hold of their captain and were prepared to offer him a new contract on a significantly improved salary.

But Grealish chose to depart in order to fulfil his aim of playing in the Champions League.

Smith told Sky Sports News: “We are all disappointed Jack chose to leave because he meant so much to all of us.

“But we also understand why he left and we wish him well, apart from when he plays against Villa, obviously.

“He is a unique player, a unique character and I can honestly say the best player I have worked with. I have really enjoyed helping Jack develop into the person he is today.

“In terms of where Jack can go, he will thrive playing at the highest level. It is what he was born to do.”

Villa have ambitions of reaching the Champions League themselves and have already secured deals worth £98million this summer for Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings.

But Smith conceded the club were not yet at the point where they could offer Grealish what he wanted.

He added: “We were probably 18 months behind where we needed to be in order to keep Jack.