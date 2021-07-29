Aston Villa weigh up Axel Tuanzebe move

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa have enquired about a loan move for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Axel Tuanzebe while at Aston Villa (AMA)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week confirmed the 23-year-old will be allowed out following the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Villa, who are looking to recruit a centre-back following the departure of Bjorn Engels earlier this summer, are believed to have registered their interest in taking Tuanzebe for what would be his third loan spell at the club.

The United academy product, who is also a target for Newcastle, was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

Yet concerns over playing time may be a sticking point on a potential Villa Park return, with Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings having formed a formidable first-choice centre-back pairing.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

