Aston Villa weigh up Axel Tuanzebe move

Axel Tuanzebe while at Aston Villa (AMA)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week confirmed the 23-year-old will be allowed out following the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Villa, who are looking to recruit a centre-back following the departure of Bjorn Engels earlier this summer, are believed to have registered their interest in taking Tuanzebe for what would be his third loan spell at the club.

The United academy product, who is also a target for Newcastle, was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.