Aston Villa complete club record £38m deal for Emi Buendia

Norwich City's Emi Buendia celebrates

The 24-year-old playmaker has signed a five-year deal after completing his medical and finalising personal terms.

Villa made Buendia their number one target this summer and head coach Dean Smith is delighted they've got their man.

“Emiliano has just completed an outstanding season in a championship-winning Norwich side with 31 combined goals and assists and was named player of the season across the league,"said Smith.

“He is equally capable as a wide attacker or as a number 10 and is a great addition to our attacking options.

"We are delighted to have made such an exciting signing so early in the summer and look forward to Emi joining up with us for a full pre-season.”

Buendia will join for an initial £33m, though the fee could eventually rise by a further £5m, depending on add-ons. A sell-on clause is also thought to have been included in the deal.