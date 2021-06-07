Marcus Rashford: England will win more games with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Romania's Vlad Chiriches (left) and England's Jack Grealish battle for the ball.

The Three Lions secured a 1-0 win over Romania yesterday in their final match before the European Championships kick off. That victory was achieved after Rashford – who captained his country for the first time – converted a penalty won by Grealish.

In what was a man-of-the-match display from the Villa ace, Grealish again staked a claim to start England’s opening match against Croatia on Sunday.

The 25-year-old also impressed in the friendly against Austria on Wednesday.

Rashford and Grealish could become rivals to start on the left of a front three depending on what formation Gareth Southgate opts to play.

But while they may end up in direct competition, the Manchester United striker has nothing but praise for his England team mate.

“He (Grealish) is a great player,” Rashford said. “He will definitely grow and grow in an England shirt.

“We know from training and the Premier League what he can and for us it’s just about allowing him to reach his potential in an England shirt. We will win more games with him in the team.”