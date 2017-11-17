Aston Villa "powerless" to prevent Jonathan Kodjia going away on international duty

The club are poised to explore the possibility of seeking compensation with the £15million hitman now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Kodjia had missed Villa’s last two games prior to the international break after rolling the same ankle he broke back in April during last month’s 0-0 derby draw with Blues.

But international regulations mean Villa had no option but to let the striker report for duty with his country.

Kodjia was passed fit by Ivory Coast’s team doctor but was then injured in the first intensive training session ahead of a crunch World Cup qualifier with Morocco.

The 28-year-old will now see a specialist on Monday to determine the extent of the injury but boss Steve Bruce has admitted to fearing the worst.

Asked whether he was angry at Kodjia being injured on international duty, Bruce replied: “We could not stop him (going). We have been in constant touch with their people. I could not stop him, it is a big World Cup game.

“How could I stop him playing in that when he thought he was going to be fit? He was touch and go to play against Sheffield Wednesday and we knew in another week he was going to be OK.

“Unfortunately his first intensive training session he gets injured, what can you do?”

Advertising

Bruce continued: “We have had the doctor from Ivory Coast ring us on the Wednesday to say he was going to train, he was 100 per cent OK. They were fully confident.

“Unfortunately he has broken down in the training session. Whether he has been tackled or not, or gone over on it, I am not sure.

“Unfortunately it is the fracture site whereas at Birmingham we were confident it wasn’t. We will not know the extent of it until really we get the specialists on it. It does not look good.”

Villa will explore the possibility of claiming compensation on insurance through the FIFA Club Protection Programme.