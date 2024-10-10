Study finds injury fear has mental health impact on footballers

Sixty-eight per cent out of more than 1,000 male and female PFA members questioned anonymously throughout last season pinpointed the fear as having a major impact on their well-being, in data released to mark World Mental Health Day.

A significant injury, particularly among players on fixed short-term contracts, could have a potentially devastating effect on a player's career and financial prospects in the short and longer term.

The finding comes at a time when the impact of the physical and mental toll of the fixture schedule is in the spotlight.

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury, Manchester City midfielder Rodri had said players were "close" to striking over the workload they face.

The PFA is part of two separate legal challenges against the sport's global governing body FIFA over what it sees as a lack of consultation over the fixture calendar.

On-pitch performance (45 per cent) and fear of being dropped (41 per cent) were also concerns raised that had an impact on players' mental health.

"Football is an incredibly insecure career for many of our members," the PFA's director of player well-being Dr Michael Bennett said.

"Players often find themselves employed in a string of what are ultimately very short, insecure contracts.

"For that reason, they can feel as if they have very little control over their futures. What our survey results highlight is that these 'on-pitch' concerns - like injury and performance - can and do affect footballers' mental health.

"This exercise is incredibly important to us and allows us to see 'the person' behind the player, and we're always encouraged that players choose to disclose these concerns with us.

"Being able to track ongoing and emerging well-being concerns helps us tailor our support and also advance important research in the field."

Online abuse was also reported to be a negative factor in mental well-being for 28 per cent of those surveyed. Alcohol use (17 per cent) and gambling (15 per cent) were the leading 'non-industry' hazards impacting player well-being.

The PFA's club visits led to a total of 330 well-being interventions, the union said, including 60 direct referrals for therapeutic support.

Separately, 530 current and former PFA members received mental health support from the Sporting Chance clinic, which works in partnership with the union to improve well-being.

Low mood (24 per cent), addiction (15 per cent), anxiety (13 per cent) and gambling (eight per cent) were among the most common issues facing those attending the clinic.