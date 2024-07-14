Where's Jude Bellingham from? How Black Country kid became England and Real Madrid hero

But a win on Sunday will top the lot for the Black Country superstar.

The 21-year-old has fully established himself as one of the best players in the world - after rising from his humble beginnings in Stourbridge to the bright lights of Real Madrid.

Now, along with his England team-mates he stands on the verge of greatness and history, with the Three Lions just 90 minutes away from their first ever major tournament win.

Here is a look back at Bellingham's incredible and rapid rise to the very top:

From the War Memorial Ground to Blues

The future superstars' footballing journey began back in his hometown of Stourbridge in 2009.

A six-year-old Bellingham, who grew up in the village of Hagley, turned out for Stourbridge Juniors, and it was clear from very early on that he was going to be a special talent.

However, in interviews regarding his early years he confessed to not being 'obsessed' with the game, as many other young talents are.

Bellingham came from decent footballing stock, with his father Mark being well known in the region as a prolific non-league goalscorer.

After joining Stourbridge, it didn't take clubs long to notice the future Madrid star - as he joined Birmingham at the age of just eight years old.

Rising through the ranks he was continually catching the eye, playing for the under 18s at just 14, and the under 23 side when he was 15.

By this time he hadn't featured for the first team - but was already reportedly on the radar of a string of Europe's best clubs.

The midfielder then penned his first scholarship with Blues - and he was handed his debut at 16 in an EFL Cup visit to Portsmouth - beating Trevor Francis' record to become the club's youngster ever player.

Bellingham scooped the man of the match award on his debut - and would go on to light up the Championship, making 44 appearances in the Covid hit 2019/2020 season.

He helped Blues survive relegation and after some of Europe's top clubs were vying for his signature - Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund for a reported £25m.

Despite only playing one season at the club, Blues retired Bellingham's 22 shirt in honour of his contribution to the team.

And it was later acknowledged the transfer fee from Dortmund played a huge part in helping the financial hit Blues.

Turning into a superstar

The move to Dortmund made him the best expensive 17-year-old in football history - and he would go on to relish his German challenge.

Like he did in the Championship, Bellingham shone in the Bundesliga with his exploits in Germany leading to an England call-up.

In his three seasons, he netted 24 times in 123 games, was named in the team of the season twice, was named Bundesliga player of the season as well as winning the German Cup.

While at Dortmund, he featured for England in the 2022 World Cup, having quickly established himself in the international set up.

Then after three years in Germany, he was set for a move to arguably the world's greatest club.

Galactico

In June 2023, Belingham signed a six year deal at Madrid for a reported £89m, which would rise with add ons.

The deal also provided a big boost to Blues, who netted a £6m sell on as part of the clause.

The transfer was the third highest English transfer of all time - and made Bellingham the sixth English player to sign for Madrid.

He was handed Zinedine Zidane's iconic number five shirt and like he had done all his career - grasped his opportunity with both hands.

He scored 23 goals in 42 games across all competitions - helping his side to an historic treble, including the Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup.

And he added a string of individual honours to that, winning La Liga player of the season and Champions League young player of the season.

Euros glory?

England were tipped as one of the favourites for Euro 2024 - and have lived up to their billing despite criticism around their performances.

They've needed individual moments of brilliance and Bellingham has provided his fair share.

He netted the winner in the opening group games against Serbia - before saving England at the death in their extra time victory over Slovakia with a spectacular overhead kick in the 95th minute.

Now the boy from the Black Country, who has become a global superstar at such a young age, is set for his 36th international cap.

And it could produce his greatest career highlight to date.