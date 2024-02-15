Midlands Lionesses earn England call-ups

Kingswinford’s Salmon and Gregory, from Lichfield, are part of a 24-strong group which will play two matches and take part in a combined training camp with the senior Lionesses squad.

Another two Midlands footballers are also part of an England under-19s squad also heading to Spain to play in the La Nucia tournament in Alicante.

Albion’s Lucy Newell, from Shrewsbury, and Villa striker Georgia Mullett have been included in a group which will play matches against France and Norway in preparation for April’s European Championships qualifying.

The under-23s group, who are aiming to build on an unbeaten 2023, first face Spain in Marbella next Thursday before taking on the Netherlands in a European League group fixture the following Monday, February 26.

England U23s boss Emma Coates said: “We’re looking forward to getting everyone together for our first camp of 2024. Travelling to Spain and testing ourselves against two quality European opponents is the ideal way to start the year.”