Matt Maher: Jordan Henderson’s reputation is left in tatters

Neither for Jordan Henderson nor Nottingham Forest, who both find themselves regretting actions of the recent past, is it possible to have much sympathy.

Certainly not Henderson, who in the space of just a few months has set fire to a reputation it took years to carefully construct.

A vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community during his time as Liverpool captain, he accepted an offer to play in Saudi Arabia, a country where homosexuality is illegal, in the naive belief he could bring about “positive change” while also, in the next breath “respect the religion and culture” of his new home.

It had little, apparently, to do with a reported £30million-a-year salary. “Money has never been a motivation,” Henderson told The Athletic last September.

A good thing it is too as, after deferring his wages to avoid paying UK tax, there is a strong chance the England midfielder won’t end up with a penny having now concluded the Saudi Pro League isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and escaped to Ajax.

Forest also have a problem with money, in that they are alleged to have spent too much of it and breached the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

One of two clubs charged this week, their case is different to that of Everton, who have already been docked 10 points for one breach still subject to an appeal and can argue, quite reasonably, they are being punished again for mostly the same crime.

When that verdict was handed down in November, one can only imagine the reaction at the City Ground, where officials would have already known they were over the limits following a mammoth spending splurge after their 2022 promotion. Suddenly, it transpired these rules which they were so happy to test had teeth.

There’s a lot to question about PSR and for sure, it really doesn’t look good for the league when Manchester City are still powering ahead despite facing 115 charges for breaking them.

But Forest knew the risks. Much like Henderson, they find themselves in a predicament entirely of their own making.