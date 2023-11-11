Andy Mulligan hoping fans will be up for the Cup

After last weekend’s 11-0 thrashing of Notts County that left them third in the National One Midlands, Khalsa are preparing to welcome the North West Premier side in the first-round proper.

And Mulligan believes his side’s strong start to the season will help boost attendances and engagement with the club’s women’s teams.

“We want to get more families down to games and encourage more people in the area to come and watch us,” he said. “The more successful that women’s football is, particularly the England team, it’s starting to have a knock-on effect.”

Mulligan added: “Even at our level we’re seeing more girls coming down and getting involved at the club, and success for our first team is paramount to allow our young girls to have a pathway through.”

Confidence is understandably high around the club following Sunday’s convincing win, something Mulligan believes has been building for some time.

“It was a fantastic performance and a culmination of everything we’ve been building towards,” he explained. “It’s certainly not a shock that we are where we are, we’ve been working really hard to try and make it click as quickly as possible.

“We want to improve on last season where we finished third, and we want to have a run in both cups. Our home form has been absolutely outstanding so having a home fixture this weekend is definitely a positive.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Albion host Lye Town and Wolves have a home tie against Stourbridge.

Under pressure boss Carla Ward is in desperate need of a win as Villa travel to Bristol City in the Super League.

Her side thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in the WSL Cup on Wednesday – thanks to a hat-trick from Rachel Daly and goals from Ebony Salmon and Danielle Turner – but they have lost all five league games so far this season.

In the Championship, Birmingham City could extend their unbeaten streak to six games as they travel to seventh-placed London City Lionesses, and Lichfield City host Kidderminster Harriers in the West Midlands Premier

Walsall Wood travel to Coventry City, Walsall host Coventrians, Lichfield City Reserves are away at Port Vale and bottom-of-the-league Darlaston Town will be looking to pick up their first points of the West Midlands One North season at home to Tamworth.

And in Division One South, Bewdley Town host Hereford Pegasus and Sedgley & Gornal United take on Alvechurch.