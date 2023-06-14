Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham pens six-year deal at Real Madrid

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has signed for Real Madrid

Last week, it was announced that a fee of £88.5m had been agreed between the two clubs for the 19-year-old former Birmingham City youngster, who hails from Stourbridge.

Now it has been confirmed the England midfielder has penned a six-year deal with the Spanish giants, and will be unveiled on Thursday.

"Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons," their statement read.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place.

"After, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media."

Bellingham was recently named Bundesliga Player of the Season after his starring role for Dortmund, who missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign.

He scored his first England goal in their World Cup win over Iran but is absent from the squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers this week due to injury.

He has long been keen on a move to the 14-time European champions and recently said that he sees the Champions League as "the biggest stage".

"The goal has always been winning," he told the PA news agency last month.

"When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it's to win everything. And I'm not afraid to say that.