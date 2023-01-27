Khalsa's Jay is selected for his country

Congratulations to Sporting Khalsa’s player @JaySangha7 who has been selected for the England @SchoolsFootball U18 Squad. Well done Jay 👏🏻 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/NnJW2h4clP— Sporting Khalsa (@SportingKhalsa) January 23, 2023
The youngster stepped up to the first team at Khalsa at the start of the season after captaining the U19s and also skippered his school side at Thomas Telford School.
He is one of 18 youngsters who will meet up with the squad in February and represent England in games against Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
