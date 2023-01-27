Notification Settings

Khalsa's Jay is selected for his country

By Paul JenkinsFootballPublished:

Sporting Khalsa midfielder Jay Sangha is celebrating a call up to the England Under 18s football squad.

The youngster stepped up to the first team at Khalsa at the start of the season after captaining the U19s and also skippered his school side at Thomas Telford School.

He is one of 18 youngsters who will meet up with the squad in February and represent England in games against Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Football
Sport
