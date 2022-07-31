Where to watch England vs Germany: Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Beth Mead celebrates a goal

England are just one win away from creating history as they face off against rivals Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Victory on Sunday would see England secure their first major trophy in Women's football.

One advantage England have is that manager Sarina Wiegman has been here and done it before when she led her native Netherlands side to triumph in the Euro 2017 tournament.

The Lionesses face arguably their toughest task yet in Germany who are by far the most successful nation in the Women's European Championships, with eight victories in eight finals.

But England will be hoping Germany's ninth final ends in defeat as they attempt to become the second successive host nation to win the tournament on home soil.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium with the game kicking off at 5pm.

The two nations met in February this year, with England defeating Germany 3-1 in a friendly tournament at Wolves' Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton.

While the statistics all stack up in Germany's favour, there is no doubt the sell-out Wembley crowd will be doing all they can to roar the Lionesses to victory.

With it being a major final, bars all around the country will be showing the match live along with some venues showing it on big screens.

Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich will be showing the game live on a big screen.

Entry is free with the event opening at 4pm - there will also be stage entertainment, music and food concessions serving drinks, burgers and hotdogs.

Showcase Cinema, Dudley

Showcase Cinemas across the country are showing the final on a cinema screen for free.

Anyone wanting to watch the match with some popcorn on a huge cinema screen can do so by booking a ticket on the Showcase cinema website showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/womens-euros

Bar Sport, Cannock

Bar Sport in Cannock will be showing the game live in their fan zone.

The bar says people can message them on Facebook or book free tables via letsbookfor.com/bar-sport-cannock

Goose, Wolverhampton

Goose in Wolverhampton will be showing the game live in their bar, as they have done for the whole tournament.

Anyone wanting to visit Goose, in Lichfield Street, to watch the final can book a table at greatukpubs.co.uk/goosewolverhampton/live-sport/football/womens-euros

What time is England vs Germany?

England vs Germany kicks off at 5pm at Wembley Stadium

Where to follow England vs Germany

The match will be shown live on BBC One, and as stated above will be shown at bars and pubs, as well as in Dartmouth Park on a big screen and also Showcase Cinema in Dudley.

Team news

England manager Sarina Wiegman should have a full strength team to pick her best line-up.

Alessia Russo will be pushing for a starting place after her outstanding goal in the semi-final against Sweden, and Keira Walsh is expected to be fit despite coming off with cramp.