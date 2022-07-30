Notification Settings

'It’s got a swastika on it': Eyebrows raised over new Birmingham City away shirt

By Nathan RoweBirminghamFootballPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The new Birmingham City FC away shirt has raised eyebrows across the social media sphere, with people saying the design resembles a swastika.

Football fans have raised eyebrows at the new design

Birmingham City players will don the kit in their season opener again Luton Town, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

The shirt was officially released online on July 27 and in-person at the Blues Store the following day.

The shirt, which is red in design, features blue rectangular detailing across the front, which has been arranged in a way that many say resembles a swastika, a symbol appropriated by the Nazis in 1920.

Following the announcement, the official account for Birmingham City account for the club tweeted "Our verdict? We love it!" on the new shirt.

But football fans across the country are not so sure, with many moving to point out that the design on the front of the shirt has 'got a swastika on it'.

Popular football Twitter account 'Football Tweets', with nearly 700k followers, tweeted: "Is it just me or does Birmingham’s new away kit kind of look like it’s got a swastika on it?"

The tweet has been liked nearly 400 times and has streams of replies agreeing with the observation.

Twitter user Alex Thomson added: "I feel like I’m going crazy, Nike have made Birmingham City F.C a big red kit with what is essentially a massive swastika on the front and nobody is batting an eyelid."

Birmingham City have been contacted for comment.

