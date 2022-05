WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 03: West Bromwich Albion players celebrate the semi final victory over Fulham 2-1 in the dressing room after the Premier League Cup / PL Cup at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

The game will take place at The Hawthorns with a 7pm kick-off.

Tickets are priced at £5 adults and £1 for under-18s.

The Baggies reached the final having topped their group before recording knockout victories over QPR, Derby County and Fulham respectively.