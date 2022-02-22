Steven Gerrard hungry for more from Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Bailey has endured a frustrating, injury-punctuated campaign since joining in a £25million deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The Jamaica international has come off the bench in defeats against Newcastle and Watford following more than two months out with a muscle problem. Gerrard believes, when fully fit, he can provide another dimension to Villa’s attack.

He said: “Everyone is waiting for him. The owners, the board, the staff, the players. We’re all waiting for Leon to really burst onto the scene, stay healthy and find his best level. We’ve signed a talent who has produced at his previous clubs and he’s shown flashes.