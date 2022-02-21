Aston Villa 0-1 Watford - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Emi Martinez

In a game where Villa did most of the attacking, it was still their keeper who made three impressive saves. No chance with the goal.

Saves 8

Matty Cash

His crossing could have been better but it was still a surprise to see him replaced by Ashley Young midway through the second half.

Busy 6

Calum Chambers

A solid enough full home debut from the centre-back. Neat and tidy on the ball and strong in the air.

Solid 6

Tyrone Mings

Defensively the skipper was sound enough but this is a Villa team which currently appears to be lacking a little leadership.

Voice 6

Lucas Digne

Went close with a second half free-kick which dropped just the wrong side of the post. Some good deliveries into the box, some bad.

Mixed 6

John McGinn

Started the game strongly and never stopped trying to find a way through. But like the rest of his team-mates he lacked quality in crucial moments.

Worked 6

Douglas Luiz

Both of Watford’s counter attacks prior to the goal came after he lost possession deep in opposition territory. Must do better.

Disappointing 5

Jacob Ramsey

Some really nice moments combined with others which were less impressive. That said, he was one of Villa’s more solid performers.

Moments 6

Emi Buendia

Not a stellar showing by any means but he looked the most likely of Villa’s players to unlock the visiting defence. A surprise substitution.

Craft 6

Danny Ings

Started impressively, linking up with Buendia and Coutinho. Hit the outside of the post when clean through in the first half and he faded late on.

Starved 5

Philippe Coutinho

Some eye-catching early touches and he went close with a dipping second half effort. But otherwise quiet.

Subdued 5

Substitutes