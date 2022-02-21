Aston Villa 0-1 Watford - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
In a game where Villa did most of the attacking, it was still their keeper who made three impressive saves. No chance with the goal.
Saves 8
Matty Cash
His crossing could have been better but it was still a surprise to see him replaced by Ashley Young midway through the second half.
Busy 6
Calum Chambers
A solid enough full home debut from the centre-back. Neat and tidy on the ball and strong in the air.
Solid 6
Tyrone Mings
Defensively the skipper was sound enough but this is a Villa team which currently appears to be lacking a little leadership.
Voice 6
Lucas Digne
Went close with a second half free-kick which dropped just the wrong side of the post. Some good deliveries into the box, some bad.
Mixed 6
John McGinn
Started the game strongly and never stopped trying to find a way through. But like the rest of his team-mates he lacked quality in crucial moments.
Worked 6
Douglas Luiz
Both of Watford’s counter attacks prior to the goal came after he lost possession deep in opposition territory. Must do better.
Disappointing 5
Jacob Ramsey
Some really nice moments combined with others which were less impressive. That said, he was one of Villa’s more solid performers.
Moments 6
Emi Buendia
Not a stellar showing by any means but he looked the most likely of Villa’s players to unlock the visiting defence. A surprise substitution.
Craft 6
Danny Ings
Started impressively, linking up with Buendia and Coutinho. Hit the outside of the post when clean through in the first half and he faded late on.
Starved 5
Philippe Coutinho
Some eye-catching early touches and he went close with a dipping second half effort. But otherwise quiet.
Subdued 5
Substitutes
Ollie Watkins (for Luiz, 58) 5, Ashley Young (for Cash, 65) 5, Leon Bailey (for Buendia, 72) 5 Subs not used: Hause, Chrisene, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).