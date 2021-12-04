WATCH: Football fans stand up and applaud Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in emotional tribute

Both sets of supporters stood up in applause on the sixth-minute of the game at the CBS Arena, in memory of the young Birmingham City fan who died in June 2020.
Clubs across the Midlands have banded together in a show of respect for the youngster, with tributes due to take place in the fixtures involving Wolves, Aston Villa and Birmingham City amongst others.
A touching tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes here at Coventry City.— Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) December 4, 2021
We all love you, Arthur 👏🏼 #wba #baggies #RIPArthur pic.twitter.com/qvNMPyy85T
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of “evil” Emma Tustin.
The 32-year-old fatally assaulted the youngster with severe force in the hallway of her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, on June 16 2020. He died in hospital the following day.
Tustin was unanimously convicted of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, found guilty of his manslaughter, after encouraging the killing.