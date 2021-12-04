WATCH: Football fans stand up and applaud Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in emotional tribute

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Both sets of supporters stood up in applause on the sixth-minute of the game at the CBS Arena, in memory of the young Birmingham City fan who died in June 2020.

Clubs across the Midlands have banded together in a show of respect for the youngster, with tributes due to take place in the fixtures involving Wolves, Aston Villa and Birmingham City amongst others.

A touching tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes here at Coventry City.



We all love you, Arthur 👏🏼 #wba #baggies #RIPArthur pic.twitter.com/qvNMPyy85T — Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) December 4, 2021

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of “evil” Emma Tustin.

The 32-year-old fatally assaulted the youngster with severe force in the hallway of her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, on June 16 2020. He died in hospital the following day.