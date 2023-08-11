Openers shine as Warwickshire bag another victory

Warwickshire's Rob Yates

Teenager Rob Kellaway struck 67 off 41 balls to take the Welsh County within sight of victory as they chased 331-7, when a moment of huge controversy turned the game the way of the visitors.

Timm van der Gugten struck the ball towards the midwicket boundary where the catch was well taken by Ethan Brookes, the Glamorgan batsman sent on his way despite TV evidence that Brookes just touched the boundary rope before releasing and regathering the ball.

When Kellaway was the last man out, they fell 24 runs short with 17 balls remaining.

Warwickshire’s imposing score was built on the foundations laid by the opening partnership of Yates (102) and Ed Barnard (79) which fell just one run short of a record opening stand for the Bears in all List A cricket.

“Hopefully everyone had a great day watching, a cracking game to be involved in, just an interesting and exciting game of cricket,” said Yates.