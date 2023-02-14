Notification Settings

Exclusive offer: Save £15 on Birmingham Bears T20 Vitality Blast tickets

By Russell Youll

Vitality Blast T20 cricket is back at Edgbaston Stadium for 2023 and, as an Express & Star reader, you now have access to an exclusive priority window to get tickets at the best prices.

Bears fixtures

Twenty20 cricket at Edgbaston, Birmingham, promises to again be the go-to event in the West Midlands this summer.

Birmingham Bears will host seven Twenty20 games in total, including a Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, two Friday night games and the first ever Blast Off double-header match on Saturday, May 20.

The highlight of the summer is the big local derby against Worcestershire Rapids on Friday June 23. Some 17,000 fans attended this match in 2022, so it’s not to be missed.

Under-16s are only £5 to all T20 games while adult tickets are available from just £10 during this priority window (that’s a saving of up to £15 per ticket).

But hurry, you are guaranteed the best prices until midnight on Monday, February 20.

Click here to buy the best seats at the very best prices!

The window will open from 10am today February 14 and run until midnight on Monday, February 20.

For more information, please visit edgbaston.com/bears or email tickets@edgbaston.com

