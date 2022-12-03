Stuart Barnes moves to Warwickshire as bowling coach

Surrey's Team Manager Alec Stewart (right) talks to Coach Stuart Barnes (left) during day one of the LV County Championship match at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2013. See PA story CRICKET Yorkshire. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire

Barnes arrives following a spell at Surrey CCC having previously worked for Gloucestershire and Somerset.

The 52-year-old – who has also coached with the Bangladesh national side – is set to join up with the squad full-time from January.

Barnes said: “It’s great to see how these guys have developed; I’m looking forward to working with them and the rest of the bowlers.

“There’s a very talented squad here, one that can challenge for honours on all fronts, and naturally that was one of the attractions.

“My aim is obviously to get the bowlers fit and raring to go ahead of the new season, plus also using my experience working with young players to create an environment where talent can blossom and break into the professional game.

“The facilities here are excellent and there is really no excuse not to improve. I can’t wait to get started and becoming a Bear!”