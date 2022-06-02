Notification Settings

Worcestershire's Moeen Ali handed OBE honour

By Lewis CoxCricketPublished: Comments

Worcestershire’s Moeen Ali has been honoured for his services to cricket.

Moeen Ali played a decisive hand for England in their victory over the West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 (PA)
The England cricketer is part of the Queen’s honours list, in which he has been awarded an OBE.

Birmingham-born Ali, 34, previously played club cricket in the Birmingham League for West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton.

The all-rounded made his England Test debut in 2014 and has appeared in 64 Tests. Ali has contributed with 2,914 runs and taken 195 wickets.

He has also been noted for charity work, including free coaching sessions in deprived areas and was also a global brand ambassador for Orphans in Need.

In 2020, Ali became the first Asian-origin cricketer to captain England in T20 and the first in any format since Nasser Hussain in 2003.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

