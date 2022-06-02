Worcestershire's Moeen Ali handed OBE honour

Moeen Ali played a decisive hand for England in their victory over the West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 (PA)

The England cricketer is part of the Queen’s honours list, in which he has been awarded an OBE.

Birmingham-born Ali, 34, previously played club cricket in the Birmingham League for West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton.

The all-rounded made his England Test debut in 2014 and has appeared in 64 Tests. Ali has contributed with 2,914 runs and taken 195 wickets.

He has also been noted for charity work, including free coaching sessions in deprived areas and was also a global brand ambassador for Orphans in Need.