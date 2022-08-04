Your fantastic photos as Games cycling time trial raced through the Black Country

Action shots from David Burton-Pye

The streets of Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire were lined with spectators roaring their approval for the dozens of cyclists from around the world bringing their best riding to try and take home medals.

More than 80 riders hit the asphalt on Thursday, chasing gold in the first road event of Birmingham 2022.

And they were watched all the way by proud Black Country families, who whipped out their cameras and snapped some excellent action shots.

Here is a selection of them, submitted by you:

David Button-Pye caught some excellent angles of individual riders. He said: "What a fantastic day for Wolverhampton and surrounding areas."

Action shots from David Burton-Pye Action shots from David Burton-Pye Action shots from David Burton-Pye Action shots from David Burton-Pye

Alexandra Banks timed this photo of her daughter Aiyanah Annon enjoying the trial to perfection.

Alexandra Banks sent in a brilliant photo of her daughter Aiyanah Annon enjoying the cycling

Demi-Leigh Freeman's superb shot shows the scale of the event.

Photo: Demi Leigh-Freeman

Louisa Gallimore captured a shot of a rider being cheered on through Wolverhampton. Louisa said: "I first got film and photos at Penn island... then moved to Waterloo Road for the return of the cyclists."

Louisa Gallimore's shot of a rider being cheered through Wolverhampton

Claire Cash was on hand to photograph one of a number of unfortunate crashes.

Claire Cash caught dramatic pictures of a crash

Welsh superstar Geraint Thomas tears around a corner in this shot by Ian Tetsill.

This superb action shot at Himley was taken by Ian Tetsill

Mark Bailey submitted his own shots of "the Welsh master" who had suffered a crash earlier in the race.