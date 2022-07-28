How to get to the Alexander Stadium: Parking, shuttle bus and more, plus ticket availability

As well as hosting the athletics, the Perry Barr venue will also play host to the opening and closing ceremonies.
The Alexander Stadium has hosted many major athletics events in the past, such as the Diamond League series and British Championships.
Over the past three years it has been redeveloped and will be able to hold 30,000 spectators during the Games, well up on the 12,700 seats before work started in 2019.
Here's what you need to know about the venue if you're heading there during the Commonwealth Games.
How to get to the Alexander Stadium
There are multiple ways to get to the Alexander Stadium for the athletics and opening/closing ceremonies.
Alexander Stadium shuttle bus
One way is by the shuttle bus which will be running to and from Birmingham city centre.
The service will run between James Watt Queensway and a new transport mall at the stadium, which is between 50m and 150m from the stadium entrance. An accessible shuttle bus will un from Birmingham New Street Station (exit to Smallbrook Queensway).
You do not need to pre-book a shuttle bus, and the service is included in the price of your ticket.
Regular bus services
National Express West Midlands runs a number of service towards the venue, which isn't far from Birmingham City Centres.
The following routes will take you near the Alexander Stadium: 11A, 11C, 33, X51, 51, 52, 907, 907A, 934, 935, 936, 937, 937A, 997.
On July 28, the day of the opening ceremony, and from August 2-8 for the athletics and closing ceremony, the Perry Avenue stop towards Birmingham will be temporarily closed due to the loading of shuttle buses.
National Express West Midlands says services 51, 52, & X51 will be unable to serve the stop on these days. X51 will call at Rocky Lane during this time, except on July 28 and August 8 when it will call at Perry Park Crescent.
Perry Park stop towards Walsall/Perry Beeches will be closed on the days of the opening and closing ceremonies - July 28 and August 8 - between 3pm and 12.30am. They will be open at all other times.
Services in general will be affected until August 10, so passengers are asked to plan ahead.
Trains
The recently redeveloped Perry Barr station is the nearest to the Alexander Stadium on the line between Walsall/Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.
The station has a regular service, with trains running
An accessible shuttle bus will run from the station to the stadium, alternatively it's a 20-30-minute walk.
Note, no trains will be running on Saturday, July 30, due to the strike by train drivers who are members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF).
Cycling or walking
Walking or cycling is the easiest way to get to the venue if travelling locally.
Cycle parking will be available in close proximity to Alexander Stadium, with a designated blue cycle route along the A34 and providing direct access to Birmingham city centre from Perry Barr. The route is approximately 6km long and takes approximately 25 minutes to cycle.
Cycle hire is available across the West Midlands. Bikes are available 24/7, with docking stations at major bus, metro and train stations, visitor attractions and city or town centres.
Alexander Stadium parking
All car parks at the venue have been closed, so you cannot park at the Alexander Stadium.
Instead, anyone planning to drive is being urged to use the park and ride service. Park and ride shuttles are available from Bescot Stadium (Bescot Crescent, Walsall WS1 4SA) and the multi-storey car park and Jaguar Land Rover at Kingsbury (102 Kingsbury Rd, Birmingham, B24 9QE).
There is a limited number of blue badge spaces at the stadium. Alternatively, there's a dedicated blue park park and ride from JLR Kingsbury (102 Kingsbury Road, Birmingham, B24 9QE) and the Church Tavern Car Park (Church Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, B42 2LA).
All park and ride venues must be pre-booked, and some sessions have already sold out.
Taxi and private hire
If you travel by taxi, please note there are no designated pick-up or drop-off points near the stadium while surrounding roads have parking and access restrictions, so you may have to walk a bit to/from the venue to your taxi.
Alexander Stadium schedule
There is a busy schedule for the venue between August 2 and August 8, containing nearly 60 medal events, including a fully integrated Para Sport programme.
All of the usual sprints, distance races, throws, jumps and relays will be included, as well as the decathlon and heptathlon, where the athletes will compete for two long days. There will also be 10km race walks held on the track for both men and women.
Para athletics will also take centre stage. Events are set to include the T33/34 100m for women, a T53/54 1500m for men, and a mixed 4x100m universal relay.
Here's the full schedule for the stadium, along with the ticket availability as of Thursday morning:
Thursday, July 28: 7pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Opening ceremony
Tuesday, August 2: 10am - 1.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Men's 100m Round 1
Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A
Women's Heptathlon High Jump - A & B
Women's 800m Round 1
Women's 100m Round 1
Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B
Women's Shot Put A & B
Women's 1500m T53/54 Round 1
Tuesday, August 2: 6.30pm - 10pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
Women's Pole Vault Final
Men's 100m T45-47 Heats
Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's 100m T45-47 Final
Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men's 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony
Men's 10,000m Final
Women's Discus Throw Final
Women's Heptathlon 200m
Women's 100m T37/38 Final
Men's 10,000m Medal Ceremony
Women's 100m T33/34 Final
Wednesday, August 3: 10am-1.15pm (selling fast)
Men's 1500m T53/54 Round 1
Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
Women's 400m Round 1
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's 800m Round 1
Men's 100m T11/12 Round 1
Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's 400m Round 1
Wednesday, August 3: 6.30pm-10pm (unavailable)
Women's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
Women's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
Men's High Jump Final
Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Women's 100m Semi-finals
Women's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
Men's 100m Semi-finals
Women's 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony
Women's 10000m Final
Women's Shot Put Final
Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
Women's Heptathlon 800m
Men's 100m T37/38 Final
Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony
Men's High Jump Medal Ceremony
Women's 100m Final
Men's 100m Final
Thursday, August 4: 10am-1pm (selling fast)
Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
Men's Decathlon 100m
Women's 200m Round 1
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's 1500m Round 1
Men's 200m Round 1
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
Thursday, August 4: 6.30pm-9.45pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Heptathlon Medal Ceremony
Women's Shot Put Medal Ceremony
Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony
Men's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony
Women's 100m Medal Ceremony
Women's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B
Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men's 100m Medal Ceremony
Men's Long Jump Final
Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
Women's 800m Semi-finals
Men's 100m T11/12 Final
Men's Discus Throw Final
Women's Discuss Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony
Men's Decathlon 400m
Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony
Men's 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony
Women's 1500m T53/54 Final
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
Friday, August 5: 10am-2.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1
Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
Women's 1500m Round 1
Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - A
Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B
Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - B
Friday, August 5: 6.30pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
Women's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony
Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men's Shot Put Final
Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men's 200m Semi-finals
Women's 400m Semi-finals
Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
Men's 1500m T53/54 Final
Women's 200m Semi-finals
Women's Triple Jump Final
Men's 800m Semi-finals
Men's Shot Put Medal Ceremony
Men's 400m Semi-finals
Men's Decathlon 1500m
Men's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Saturday, August 6: 10am-1.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
Women's High Jump Final
Women's Shot Put F55-57 Final
Women's 10km Race Walk Final
Men's Hammer Throw Final
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Women's 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men's 1500m Final
Saturday, August 6: 6.30pm-9.45pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony
Women's Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony
Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony
Women's Hammer Throw Final
Men's Pole Vault Final
Women's 400m Hurdles Final
Women's 800m Final
Men's 5000m Final
Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men's 400m Hurdles Final
Women's 800m Medal Ceremony
Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m Final
Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony
Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony
Men's 200m Final
Sunday, August 7: 10am-1.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's 200m Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m Medal Ceremony
Men's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
Men's Triple Jump Final
Women's 100m Hurdles Final
Men's 400m Final
Women's 400m Final
Women's 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
Men's 10km Race Walk Final
Women's Javelin Throw Final
Men's 400m Medal Ceremony
Women's 400m Medal Ceremony
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final
Men's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final
Sunday, August 7: 6.30pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony
Men's 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony
Men's 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony
Women's Long Jump Final
Women's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
Women's 1500m Final
Men's Javelin Throw Final
Men's 800m Final
Women's 1500m Medal Ceremony
Women's 5000m Final
Men's 800m Medal Ceremony
Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final
Women's Long Jump Medal Ceremony
Women's 5000m Medal Ceremony
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final
Men's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
Women's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 8: 8pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)
Closing ceremony