How to get to Cannock Chase Forest: Travel info, parking and event listing

Cannock Chase Forest will have the eyes of the world on it when it hosts the Mountain Bike competitions

Cannock Chase Forest is a popular destination with many people visiting to cycle, walk along the walking trails, visit the Go Ape centre plus much more.

Now it will be host to the mountain biking event with around 2,500 ticketed spectators expected, plus many more lining the trail for a glimpse of the event.

Ticket holders will have exclusive access to the viewing area near the start/finish, and pass out system will be issued for those ticket holders wanting to access the trail viewing areas.

Here's what you need to know about the venue if you're heading there for the games:

How to get to Cannock Chase Forest

Cannock Chase Forest is conveniently near the Junction 12 of the M6 motorway and so it is easily accessible.

Trains

Anyone travelling to Cannock Chase Forest via train has been advised to catch a train to Stafford railway station, and then there are frequent shuttle buses provided to take them to the venue.

The journey takes approximately 30-35 minutes, and the first shuttle of the day will leave the station around three hours before the event starts.

The shuttle buses will continue to run until around two hours after the event has finished, and they are included as part of the games ticket.

Shuttle buses do not need to be booked in advance for ticket holders, but non-ticket holders will have to book their shuttle in advance, which is available to do on the website: parkthecarhere.com/CarPark.aspx?eventid=7025

Bus

As stated above, ticket holders for the event have access to the free shuttle bus service which is located at Stafford Railway Station, and they do not need to pre-book.

Those attending without a ticket will need to pre-book on the link provided: parkthecarhere.com/CarPark.aspx?eventid=7025

Driving

For those planning to drive to the venue, the event website states that there are temporary road restrictions and no parking or pick-up and drop-off facilities at the venue, except for pre-booked spectator park and walk and blue badge parking.

Drivers are advised to make use of the event's day pre-booked park and walk site or blue badge parking, and the accessibly golf buggy service.

This all needs to be booked on the website: parkthecarhere.com/CarPark.aspx?eventid=7025

Taxi and private hire

Provisions for taxi pick-up and drop-off will be facilitated within Four Oaks Farm car park, to the North of the venue.

Also, the existing taxi and private hire vehicle operation outside the front of Stafford Railway Station will continue to operate.

Cannock Chase Forest games schedule

Cannock Chase Forest is hosting the mountain biking events on Wednesday, August 3, from 11.30am to 16.00pm.

The event info is as following with ticket information:

Cycling - mountain bike

Wednesday, August 3: 11.30am - 16.00pm (sold out)

Women's Cross Country Final

Women's Cross Country Medal Ceremony

Men's Cross Country Final