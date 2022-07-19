Queen's Baton Relay enters Staffordshire in final days before Commonwealth Games

Laura Colclough hands the baton over to Steve Glover at Stafford Castle

The relay entered Staffordshire on Tuesday when it travelled from Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to Stafford as part of its journey from Ironbridge to Leek.

It has seen 19 baton-bearers take to the roads of Stafford and Stone, and the baton will later take a canoe slalom journey in Stone's Westbridge Park.

Baton-bearers include local sports pioneer Laura Colclough and 2012 Olympic Torch-bearer Steve Glover. Read more about the Staffordshire baton-bearers here.

The baton team prepare for its arrival

The baton relay in Stafford started with a trip into Stafford Castle on Tuesday afternoon before travelling down the A518 into the town for a celebration in Victoria Park before being taken by a vehicle to Stone.

In Stone, it will start at the leisure centre and make its way through the High Street before returning to the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club for a special kayak route along a slalom course.

Laura Colclough becomes the first Stafford baton-bearer

To find out details about road closures on the day, go to staffordbc.gov.uk/road-closures-queens-baton-relay.