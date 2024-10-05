Finlan is fighting fit and ready to star

The 23-year-old from Burntwood in Staffordshire was due to make his first bow in the paid ranks in Cannock back in June, but was forced to withdraw from the show.

After a brief period away from the gym to recover, the super featherweight prospect jumped at the chance to feature on ‘The Takeover’ alongside some of the Midlands most exciting talents.

“It’s a big show to be on with a good-looking lineup, said Finlan. “I suffered a bit of a knock late in to the camp for my debut so had to take a little bit of time out to heal and recover then had to start over again.

Finlan started boxing as an amateur at Platinum Boxing Burntwood under the watchful eye of experienced coach Ste Cadman. When the decision was made to turn professional, there was no doubt the pair would continue their working relationship in the pro game.

“I have been boxing all my life; I had eight amateur fights, winning six, and have been in and around the gym for a long time. I had been away to Los Angeles, where I had sparred with some good-level fighters, and when I came back, I sat down with ‘Cad' and decided now was the time to give this a go.

Burntwood may not have the reputation of a boxing hotspot, and like most boxing clubs the dedicated staff at the gym have had to overcome some challenges, but their hard work has been rewarded with a busy amateur program and the likes of Troy Coleman challenging for area honours.

“Having a teammate in Troy boxing for a Midlands title has been a good motivator for me. We have always had a big brother little brother thing, and it’s great having him back after he had been boxing abroad. I think the Midlands is a belt I’d like to challenge for, and I promised my dad I would win an English title one day, but I am taking it all bit by bit.

“This will be the best version of myself, fully fit, and people who come from Burntwood over to support me will see a cool calm and calculated performance on October 25th.”

Tickets for ‘The Takeover’ are available now priced at £40 standard and £80 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.

Image credit: BCB Promotions.