Bilston's Delicious Orie wrestles with a big WWE decision

The Bilston ace is giving serious thought to an offer to join the WWE as he plots his next move after Paris 2024.

Orie has long made clear his desire to follow in the footsteps of hero Anthony Joshus by becoming world heavyweight champion.

But after visiting with wrestling promoters in the USA the 27-year-old may now opt to change sports entirely.

“I have been invited to potentially join the WWE, as mad as that sounds,” he told Sky Sports.

“I just went out there to see what it was all about. It was a fantastic experience and I learned so much over the few days I was there.

“It is definitely something I have got on the table as an option.”

Orie, who was born in Moscow before moving to the UK with his family aged seven, only took up boxing at the age of 18.

He went on to win super heavyweight gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games but suffered Olympic heartbreak in Paris, losing a controversial first round split decision to Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan.

A move to the professional boxing ranks was widely expected and could still happen, with Britain’s top promoters all expected to make the former Colton Hills student offers.

But the WWE have now put forward an alternative and Orie plans to take time before making a decision.

“It is real,” he continued. “I actually got the message during the Olympic Games. At the time I was not really looking at my messages.

“Afterwards I started to slowly reply and look at who had messaged me and stuff.

“I saw the message and thought initially it was a scam. When I looked into it and saw it was legit. They said we see your potential and would like to work with you.

“Ultimately, I do have a decision to make. It is not one which I can take lightly. It is one I really want to take my time on because at the end of the day this will shape my career.

“I am at the stage now where I am waiting for the offers. This includes the WWE as well, looking at the contracts and seeing what is needed from me.

“I just want to have all the options on the table, so I can then make my full decision.

“Whatever I decide to do I am going to give it my 100 per cent commitment. I will sacrifice everything to be the best at it.”