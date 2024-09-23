Tyler Denny hails supporters after Wembley loss

The 33-year-old offered “no excuses” for the loss while congratulating Sheeraz, who snatched away his European middleweight title with a devastating second round stoppage.

Denny was knocked down for the first time in his 25-fight career just 13 seconds into the contest and never really recovered before being stopped midway through the second round, having been sent to the canvas again with a brutal body shot.

The defeat halted one of the best runs in British boxing which had seen the former Sandwell council plumber beat previously five unbeaten opponents in his last eight bouts heading into the weekend.

But Sheeraz, who has now won 17 out of 21 fights by stoppage, proved a step too far and Denny took time to reflect on his journey when assessing the fight.

He wrote on social media: “Gutted is an understatement but no excuses I had a great camp, congratulations to Hamzah.

“People say you only find out who’s really with you when you lose but I’ve never had so many messages and calls. I’ll be forever grateful for the support.

“All those years ago when I started off at The Venue on Dudley High Street I would never have dreamed of fighting at Wembley Stadium and being European champion.

“I hope everyone had a great night, rest up and go again.”

Father-of-four Denny is expected to take a short holiday before deciding on his next move but promoter Ben Shalom is convinced his career is a long way from finished.

Shalom told The Stomping Ground: “I told him (Denny) I know you are going to be disappointed. I know it is going to sting.

“His biggest hurt was he wasn’t concentrating and he got clipped. He wanted to have at least been in a fight and it was over before he could blink.

“I said to him: ‘Look, you have changed your life, you have changed your family’s life. Just remember that’.

“We are so proud of him. I am so proud of him. This was an incredible experience for us. We talked the talk, bigged it up. We knew Hamzah was going to be a big ask.

“Yes, he could have done better on another night. I truly believe that.

“But he will be back. He has made a name for himself. He is one of the biggest success stories I have ever been involved with. He will be OK. It’s just a sore one, for a few days.”