Tyler Denny beaten by classy Hamzah Sheeraz inside two rounds

The Rowley Regis middleweight was knocked down for the first time in his career just 13 seconds into the bout and never properly got going in what was a disappointing performance, albeit against a hugely impressive operator in Sheeraz.

Denny, who was defending his European title, was put on the canvas again midway through the second round with referee Mark Bates opting to wave off the contest with the 33-year-old on wobbly legs.

Sheeraz has now won 17 of his 21 fights by stoppage, including the last 15 in a row and more than lived up to the favourite tag.

The 25-year-old, who had big advantages over Denny in height and reach, looked every inch a future world champion.

But Denny will be hugely frustrated by his performance. The BCB Promotions-trained man had been on one of the best runs in British boxing, beating five previously unbeaten opponents in his last eight fights.

Yet he could simply not get going against the hard-hitting Sheeraz. A mistake in the opening seconds saw him down on the canvas and though he tried to rally, he continued to get caught by big shots.

Another combination midway through the second round ended the contest with Denny unable to convince referee Bates he was fit to continue.