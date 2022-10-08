Notification Settings

Stourbridge's Sam Eggington suffers loss in first IBO super welterweight defence

By Jonny Drury

Stourbridge's Sam Eggington lost his IBO super welterweight crown at the first attempt - following defeat to Irishman Dennis Hogan in Australia.

SAM EGGINGTON v PRZEMYSLAW ZYSK (LAWRENCE LUSTIG)
Eggington went down under for his first title defence - since winning the title back in June this year.

However, Hogan went into the fight very much the crowd favourite as he looked to become a world champion at the fourth and likely final attempt.

After a cagey opening, Eggington suffered a cut on the top of his head from an accidental clash of heads in the third round.

Then as the fight wore on, Irishman Hogan started to get on top in the bout as it looked like the Stourbridge fighter would need a stoppage to keep hold of the world title he won back in June.

Hogan landed a number of big punches on Eggington in the 11th round - followed by a big right hand in the find round.

And that was enough for Hogan to take the belt of Eggington, with the judges scoring 114-114, 116-112 and 116-112.

