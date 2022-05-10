Wolverhampton's Kirstie Bavington is the new European champion

Kirsty Bavington during the BCB Havoc at the Hangar 2 show at The Hangar, Wolverhampton 6th April 2022.

The 29 year-old PE teacher defeated Hungarian Timea Belik via unanimous decision to claim the vacant European title on BCB Promotions’ show at The Hangar in her hometown.

“I’m buzzing,” she said afterwards. “This is for all the people who said you can’t do anything with your life. I’m here now as European champion.

“I was trying my best to stop Belik but fair play she stood with me and made it a helluva fight.”

‘Bavvo’ – who works at Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley – boxed to order throughout and showed her engine as she maintained a frenetic pace for the entire 10 rounds.

While Belik went into the bout with more title experience, it was Bavington who controlled the pace and flow of the fight to claim victory. The three ringside judges scored the contest 100-90, 99-91, 99-92 to the local lass who claimed the vacant strap.

“We’re so proud of Kirstie and the whole gym,” added head trainer Paul Mann. “It just shows that hard work and dedication pays off.

“We’ve won countless British, Commonwealth, English and Area titles over the years but this is the first European title back at BCB HQ and that means a lot to us all.”Bavington’s victory topped a stacked night of boxing at The Hangar.