Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Decision booed as Wolverhampton's Conah Walker loses title bout

BoxingPublished:

Fight fans booed after Conah Walker missed out on bringing the St George’s belt back to Wolverhampton, writes Matthew Bozeat.

Conah Walker
Conah Walker

The 26-year-old ahead started and finished strongly in a gruelling 10-rounder against English welterweight champion Samuel Antwi at the Motorpoint Arena.

However, after an early fight of the year contender, the judges ruled Antwi was a winner by scores of 96-95, 96-94 and 97-94.

Both fought with cuts on their right eyebrow from the fourth round, with Walker putting a lot more into the last two rounds, keeping Antwi pinned in a corner for the majority of the six minutes.

And at the final bell, Walker seemed more confident the verdict would go his way.

The judges thought otherwise and there were boos from sections of the crowd after the Londoner’s hand was raised.

Antwi didn’t land a clean punch until the third and though he had more successes as the rounds went on, Walker was always on the front foot throwing more punches.

His disappointment at the verdict was understandable.

Meanwhile, Tipton heavyweight Shane Gill pulled off a stunning upset against 1-75 favourite Steve Robinson in Cardiff.

Robinson had won all four fights and Gill had lost his only pro outing, but the Black Country brawler slugged his way to a 58-56 win.

Boxing
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News