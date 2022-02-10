Decision booed as Wolverhampton's Conah Walker loses title bout

Conah Walker

The 26-year-old ahead started and finished strongly in a gruelling 10-rounder against English welterweight champion Samuel Antwi at the Motorpoint Arena.

However, after an early fight of the year contender, the judges ruled Antwi was a winner by scores of 96-95, 96-94 and 97-94.

Both fought with cuts on their right eyebrow from the fourth round, with Walker putting a lot more into the last two rounds, keeping Antwi pinned in a corner for the majority of the six minutes.

And at the final bell, Walker seemed more confident the verdict would go his way.

The judges thought otherwise and there were boos from sections of the crowd after the Londoner’s hand was raised.

Antwi didn’t land a clean punch until the third and though he had more successes as the rounds went on, Walker was always on the front foot throwing more punches.

His disappointment at the verdict was understandable.

Meanwhile, Tipton heavyweight Shane Gill pulled off a stunning upset against 1-75 favourite Steve Robinson in Cardiff.