Katie Healy hopes to feel the force on return to ring

Katie Healy

She features at the H Suite in Edgbaston, Birmingham, tonight – with the show being staged by BCB Promotions.

Her last bout, in August, came up at super feather, after career featherweight Karina Kopinska came in as a late replacement opponent.

Healy was actually an inch taller than Kopinska, at 5ft 7in, and controlled proceedings for the four rounds, which earned her a 40-36 points whitewash.

The same result was recorded after her pro debut, in May, where she outpointed Claudia Ferenczi in a bout at super bantam, where Healy sees her future.

A height advantage was also evident over boxing centurion Ferenczi who, at the time, engaged in pro combat for the 105th time, with another 11 accumulated since.

Healy trains out of the Trojan Martial Arts Academy in Brownhills, Walsall, where stable-mate Rachel Ball is a world title contender at bantamweight.

Both are former kickboxers, with Healy winning three world titles in a 15-fight run, glory the 23-year-old, from Wombourne, Wolverhampton, dreams of emulating in boxing.

She said: “I have fought in December before, when I was still kickboxing, but never this close to Christmas. I’ve quite liked it, though, and I always look forward to fighting. This is another step for me, in my boxing career, and I’m buzzing about it. I’ve been training even harder and I feel ready for what’s ahead.

“I got to a pro level, in kickboxing, and it’s been great to do the same in boxing. I had five years, continuously, as a kickboxer, then I had a couple off.

“I decided to take a step back and direct my focus on a career and education, so I could get a degree in Business Management (from Aston University). I was supposed to have graduated last April, but it’s going to be next April now (delayed because of the pandemic), which I don’t mind, because it’s still close to my birthday (6th).

“I’m 23, I started kickboxing when I was 11 and turned pro, at that, when I was 18. I won three world titles, up and down the weights at 55kg, 57kg and 59kg.

“When I finished my studies, I was getting into boxing and now I have the bug for it. I’ve had two wins, so far, and loved every minute of it.

“Super bantamweight is my category, really, but I had my last one at super feather, because the other girl came in at late notice and was heavier than me.

“I’m quite tall, for my weight, so I was still about the same height as her and it worked out well. All in all, I was happy with my performance, although I can be my own harshest critic.

“Every time I box, I watch it back after and then come in the gym next time looking to get better. This time, hopefully, you will see more improvements.”