Boxer Aaron Bowen finds golden touch in first GB tournament

Aaron Bowen with Box Smart Elite coach Shiney Singh

The 23-year-old, who trains at Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall, made his first outing since joining the squad earlier this year at the Golden Gong tournament in North Macedonia last week.

The light-heavyweight fought three times in as many days to clinch gold and add to his haul of amateur medals.

On day one he faced home fighter Arsim Etemi and won by unanimous decision to put him into the semi-final against experienced Ukrainian boxer Dmytro Rybalko who had previously represented Ukraine at the World Championships.

After a nervous first round Bowen, who won the National Championships in 2019, showed maturity to adjust his game plan and win the remaining two rounds to pick up a split decision victory.

Montenegro’s Emir Sabotic met him in the final and Bowen started quickly. He out-boxed his opponent over the three rounds to pick up an unanimous decision win and his first international gold medal representing GB.

Bowen will now be entered into the Elite Senior Championships for Box Smart Elite, where he will be given the number one seed.