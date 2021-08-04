Darlaston boxer Ben Whittaker claims silver in Tokyo

Cuba's Arlen Lopez (left) and Great Britain's Benjamin Whittaker in the Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final Bout

Experienced Lopez, the middleweight champion at Rio 2016, claimed a tense and tight gold medal bout on a 4:1 split-decision.

Whittaker left the ring in tears after the result was announced but can reflect on a terrific tournament in which he has shone both in and out of the ring.

Lopez unquestionably represented the toughest test of the 24-year-old’s career to date and the task got harder when the Cuban was awarded a close opening round by all five judges.

Whittaker tried to respond in the second and caught the eye with a thundering left hook but it was again his opponent who got the nod from four judges.

By then the Black Country ace needed a stoppage to claim the title but despite an impressive final round, Lopez proved immovable.