'You could feel his spirit was there with us' Book launch celebrates Wolves super-fan Steve Plant's latest work, following his sudden passing last month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Led by his wife Andrea and the family, a committee of friends was quickly formed to make sure the launch went ahead after he suddenly passed away from a heart attack last month, and a sell-out crowd attended to be the first of many to glimpse Steve's latest and last book,‘Old Gold and Black’.

There was also the largest exhibition of Wolves memorabilia ever held outside of Molineux, with more than 200 ‘match worn’ shirts from the likes of Steve Bull, Ruben Neves, Derek Dougan, Frank Munroe, Kenny Hibbitt and John Richards on display.

The star-littered event was attended by Wolverhampton sporting royalty including Steve Bull, Dave Jones, Steve Daley, Robbie Dennison, Don Goodman, Andy Thompsom, Paul Butler, Kevin Ashley, and many more.

Image: Express & Star

\

Steves Widow: Andrea Plant, Steve's brother: Simon Plant and Steve's children: Leah Plant, Lauren Ellis and Abbie Morgan.

A display of Wolves shirts from Steve's collection

It even welcomed television presenter Suzie Perry, who came along with her dad, and who Steve, 63, had 'always' wanted to attend one of his launches.

Steve Plant's best mate, Dave Foster, 59, said the event was 'spectacular' and was planned to absolute perfection by Steve, who meticulously organised it before he suddenly passed away.

Dave has been a season ticket holder for almost three decades and met Steve when they both worked in the heating industry and a friendship blossomed, going to matches together for years.

Steve Daley with fan Kevin Weatherer.

Suzy Perry

James Bateman with some of his shirts on display including this Steve Bull shirt from 1988-89 from when they played Sheffield Utd and both teams were promoted..

Mel Eves

According to Dave the event was a reflection of Steve's personality with nothing left to chance and a seamless event for all to enjoy - a perfect book launch to send off a Wolverhampton super fan that did so much for his local community.

Speaking today, father-of-two, Dave, said: "He was a brilliant guy, one of the best and the event was spectacular. It was like Steve was there with us, I can't explain it but we just felt his spirit in the room.

"Ever since I had known him - which is going back thirty years - he's had razer-sharp focus, it's what made him so good at his job. He planned this event before he died and you could tell he did because all we had to do was turn up and everything just went to plan.

"I've been best mates with him for years and he deserves all the credit he is getting, when he passed away I sat down with his wife Andrea and his children and we just decided that the event had to go ahead, I think we really did him proud."

"Andre and the kids have been so brave in all of this, I'm sure he's so proud."

Steve passed away last month, the day after he had been at the ground watching his beloved team play Aston Villa.

Dave Jones

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 13/10/24..Pics at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, where a Wolves book by Steve Plant is being released after his passing. To mark it there was a display of Wolves shirts from Steve's collection (with some from other owners too). Steve Daley..

Steves Widow: Andrea Plant, with Steve Bull and Steve Daley

After getting home and waking up the next day he felt under the weather, made coffee and some breakfast and then suffered a heart attack while he was with his wife at home.

Doctors did all they could to save him, but he passed away later that evening.

Dave, said: "So many people came down to the event, family, friends and club legends. He had wanted Suzie Perry to come to one of his events for years and she had agreed to come to this one before he passed which he was so excited about, she brought her dad along and it was a real full circle moment.

"It's a shame that he could not be here to meet her, but im sure he was watching from above."

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 13/10/24..Pics at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, where a Wolves book by Steve Plant is being released after his passing. To mark it there was a display of Wolves shirts from Steve's collection (with some from other owners too). L-R: Don Goodman, Kevin Ashley, Robbie Dennison, Paul Butler, Mel Eves, Steves Widow: Andrea Plant, Steve Bull, Phil Parkes, Andy Thompson, Steve Daley, Suzy Perry and Dave Jones..

Carl Ikeme

Speaking last week, his wife, Andrea, said: “This is what Steve would have wanted. He was deeply committed to his collection, the books and, most importantly, raising money for charities so they could do even more of their fantastic work.

“The family knew we had to launch ‘Old Gold and Black’ and felt it was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to him with many of his closest friends from the football world."

Steve, who lived in Wordsley, watched Wolves all over the country for more than 55 years, a passion that was passed down by his father John.

He wrote his first book - ‘They Wore the Shirt’ – in 2016 and arranged a 24-hour penalty shoot-out with fans to support Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme when he contracted acute leukemia

A second volume of the publication quickly followed before the first of a series of tribute evenings were held to celebrate some of the finest players to ever wear Gold and Black, including Steve Bull, Kenny Hibbitt, John Richards and Derek Parkin.

Steve's fundraising earned him the prestigious Rachel Heyhoe-Flint award in 2018 at the club's end of season ceremony.

Since his passing Dave has overseen a tribute video in which a multitude of celebrities have shared words to memorialise Steve, including Rúben Neves, which can be watched here.