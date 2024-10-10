Lions Amjad ready to roar at nationals

Danyaal Amjad came through four tough bouts to be crowned the region’s development champion at 63.5kgs.

The 24-year-old is now through to the quarter-finals of the national tournament, which take place in Birmingham thi.s weekend (October 12-13).

Amjad will be aiming to continue a perfect record since joining Lions ABC from Walsall’s Pound4Pound Boxing Academy earlier this year.

After winning gold at the Manchester Box Cup, he has continued his form into the development championships.

“Danyaal’s weight category is the most popular and he took on four good opponents over the course of three weeks,” explained Lions head coach Kev Dillon.

“With each fight, he was getting better. He’s shown he can adapt to any opponent put in front of him.”

Amjad showed the power in his jab to outpoint BXR’s Jordan Henry in the opening round of the Midlands competition before then claiming a split decision victory in a bruising contest with Coventry’s Lukas Mirga, the latter having twice been deducted a point for low blows.

More drama followed in the semi-finals when Amjad survived a cut on the top of his head to beat Stoke’s Diego Henry.

The Lions boxer then proved too strong for Prince Peake Joseph, of Impact Boxing Academy, in the final.

Having been given a bye past the pre-quarter finals of the national tournament, he now faces an opponent from either Merseyside or Yorkshire this weekend for a place in the last-four.

“Anything now is a bonus but he is boxing so well, he has every chance of going all the way,” said Dillon.