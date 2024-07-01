Walsall judokas selected for Paris

The duo have been selected as part of a five-woman team for the 2024 Games alongside Chelsie Giles, Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Lele Nairne.

Renshall will be making her second Games appearance in Paris, fighting in the 63kg category.

The 28-year-old is a four-time British champion, a European Championship bronze medallist, a former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion.

Meanwhile, a month on from clinching her World Championship bronze medal, reigning Commonwealth champion Reid is selected for her first Games appearance in the 78kg category.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Congratulations to our five female judoka selected to compete in Paris this summer.

Lucy Renshall

“Watching Chelsie claim our first medal in Tokyo was such a special moment for us all at Team GB.

“It is brilliant to have her and Lucy returning to the team this summer, and we are very pleased to welcome Emma, Mima and Lele to the team for their debut Games.”

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue added: “Congratulations to all five fighters for their well-deserved and well-earned selection to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for Team GB. We have qualified a team for Paris that has had some extraordinary results over a very demanding qualification period, including European and World Championships performances, that have secured their Olympic selection.

“As we build towards Paris in our final preparation phase, we are confident that we have a team that can compete with the best in the world, and we look forward to representing Team GB and contributing to the team’s success at these Games.

“It goes without saying that we must thank the performance team in supporting the fighters through the qualification period and in preparing the team for these Games and the support that we receive from UK Sport and the National Lottery.

England s Emma Reid (blue)

“Importantly, a huge thank you to the fighters’ personal coaches, who without them, we would not have the privilege of working with such fighters at this level.

“Our success – British Judo’s success at these Games will be enjoyed by all, who have massively contributed to developing fighters in the performance system and preparing them for the ultimate event in our fantastic sport. We are ready for Paris 2024.”

The judo competition will take place from Saturday, July 27, to Saturday, August 3, at the Arena Champ-de-Mars in Paris.