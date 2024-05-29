David hoping to make a splash at championships

Dave Annis, who is a member of the Royal Wolverhampton School Swim Team, secured his spot with a fine display at the recent Olympic trials in London, where he made four finals.

The 18-year-old will be competing in both the 200m and 400m Individual Medley as well as the 400m Freestyle, alongside possible relay events.

"He has got opportunities for a medal when he is there," said David Painter, who has also been selected for GB's coaching team.

"There are two types of racing in swimming. There's the short course, which is 25 metres, and there's the long course. He was the fastest in Europe in the short course pool before Christmas.

"Now this is long course, which is quite different, but he has got a great opportunity to get medals in a couple of events.

"It's an unbelievable achievement for him. He works very hard, he is an extremely humble and likeable lad and has a lovely family behind him.

"He deserves everything because he rarely misses a session and he has got all the right characteristics to be a real top international swimmer."

Annis started swimming at the age of six and swam at Worcester Swimming Club and Pershore Swimming Club before finally landing at the Royal two years ago.

During his time at the Royal, Annis has also set three West Midlands swimming records in the 400m Freestyle (3:45.31); 200m Individual Medley (1:57.89) and 400m Individual Medley (4:10.51) on a British youth team trip in Toronto back in April.

He is now approaching the end of his second year at Royal and is eager to continue his rise as he sets his sights on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Every medal, everything I get picked for. That's just another step towards where I want to get in four or five years time," Annis revealed.

"Dave (Painter) has been really helpful. When I joined here, the head coach announced he was leaving so Dave took over that role and he supported me straight away.

"My performances increased from his changes and it's made me feel all the more confident when I am racing now.

"It's nice to see that the hard work is paying off. The whole goal is leading up to the LA Olympic games in 2028.

"All eyes will be on swimming in the next four years."