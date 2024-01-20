Stacey ready to Storm into new season

Fans' favourite Stacey also raced with the team in the Junior Superstock class before making his Superbike debut at the age of just 17.

If that season hadn’t been delayed due to Covid-19, he would have become the youngest-ever BSB rider in the championship’s history.

Now 20, he has shown notable improvements since his youthful debut four years ago.

Riding under the Starline Racing banner aboard a Kawasaki ZX-10RR, Stacey enjoyed several career bests in 2023, including a best result of sixth place at Donington Park and a front-row qualifying performance at Oulton Park.

Stacey commented: “It has been a mega season and I am happy to be staying with Brent and the GR Motosport Team next year.

"We had some great results this season, including my best with sixth place and next year we can definitely push for more.”

Team Owner Brent Gladwin added: “It has been a great 2023 season, and it has had some ups and downs, but we have finished it off strongly and we wanted to let everyone know that our journey with Storm Stacey continues at GR Motorsport into the new season.

“A lot of the hard work has come from Danny Wright working behind the scenes in the garage with the whole team and we are looking forward to building on this year as we look ahead to 2024."